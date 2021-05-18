The trooper recounted seeing a car that failed to signal a turn and drove onto the shoulder as it exited I-80 at Giltner, which is about 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) southeast of Grand Island.
During the stop, a patrol dog indicated the presence of drugs in the car, the patrol said, and a search of the car turned up 186 pounds of marijuana in heat-sealed packages.
Two people in the car — a 30-year-old man from Suffolk, Virginia, and a 25-year-old woman from Virginia Beach, Virginia, who was a passenger — were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking crimes, the patrol said.