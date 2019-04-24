FORT WORTH, Texas — No one was hurt when a Union Pacific train carrying ethanol derailed in a residential area in Fort Worth and caught fire.

Union Pacific spokeswoman Kristen South says the train derailed at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday near Echo Lake in Fort Worth. South says that the fire was mostly contained by 8 a.m. and crews will spend the day cleaning up the site.

Authorities say the fire prompted the evacuation of about 20 nearby homes as a precaution, and a hazardous material team is on site to monitor the air quality.

The cause of the derailment is not yet known, though it occurred when heavy thunderstorms were moving through the area.

