By Associated Press December 12, 2019 at 10:58 AM ESTDETROIT — A train carrying hazardous materials derailed Thursday in Detroit, authorities said.Deputy fire commissioner Dave Fornell said 11 train cars derailed, including one that was partially hanging off a viaduct over a street."One of the cars does have hazardous materials," Fornell told WWJ-AM.No other details were immediately available.