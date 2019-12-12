DETROIT — A train carrying hazardous materials derailed Thursday in Detroit, authorities said.

Deputy fire commissioner Dave Fornell said 11 train cars derailed, including one that was partially hanging off a viaduct over a street.

“One of the cars does have hazardous materials,” Fornell told WWJ-AM.

No other details were immediately available.

