Prosecutor Allan Slaughter played body camera video in which Floyd repeatedly complains, “I can’t breathe,” as Officer Derek Chauvin kneels on the Black man’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes while Floyd is handcuffed, facedown. Mackenzie said what she saw and heard was “inconsistent” with what Kueng and Lane were trained to do and with departmental policies. She said they should have stood or sat Floyd up or rolled him onto his side.