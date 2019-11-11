In a 15-minute video taken by Foster’s girlfriend, a BART officer tells Foster that eating isn’t allowed in paid areas of the transit system.

The unnamed officer is seen holding on to Foster’s backpack because Foster won’t give his name to police. The officer tells Foster he isn’t free to leave until he cooperates.

BART doesn’t allow food in paid areas. Officials say they’re investigating.

