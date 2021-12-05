Hassan, a Democrat, introduced the bill recently with U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida. They said in a news release that more than 25 states currently prohibit organ transplantation discrimination, but discrepancies across state laws and delays in delivering relief to patients has made enforcement difficult.
Rubio and Hassan said the legislation would set a baseline for states by clarifying that providers must comply with the protections afforded to patients with disabilities. The bill would also expedite help through federal courts for patients and families that experienced discrimination.