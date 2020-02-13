Authorities still say they are checking all possibilities, from the girl wandering away from home to being kidnapped or harmed by someone she knows. Their latest lead is trying to determine who was driving a silver seda n seen in blurry home surveillance footage in the neighborhood.

“Since 5 o’’clock Monday we have been non stop trying to bring Faye home,” Antley said.

Police have closed off the neighborhood where the girl lives to everyone except residents, their visitors and delivery trucks.

Antley said the trash searches, towed cars and multiple searches of the girl’s home are all to make sure no piece of evidence is left behind.

“In a case of this nature we are leaving no stone unturned,” Antley said. “Whether we find that in the backyard of a residence in Churchill Heights. Whether we find that in a trash truck ... we just want to get it.”

Flyers with Faye’s picture have sprouted up all over Cayce, a city of 14,000 neighboring the state capital of Columbia.

Investigators have sent more than 250 officers to talk with neighbors, have used tracking dogs and helicopters to search the area and have stopped motorists near the girl’s home to question them. They have also asked residents with doorbell cameras in the area to share footage. State police and the FBI are assisting local police.