According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, prosecutor Jason Lewis told jurors that Hayes was responsible for “killing not once, not twice, but three times here in Volusia County.” Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Story continues below advertisement

Francis Shea, Hayes’ lead attorney, told the jurors that they would learn how long DNA lasts on a person and how tire tracks at one of the scenes led them to a junk yard, but did not explain how those are tied to the case.

Advertisement

The investigation into the deaths of Laquetta Gunther, 45, Julie Green, 35, and Iwana Patton, 35, was rekindled in 2016 after DNA found on the body of Rachel Bey, 32, near West Palm Beach linked their cases. All had worked as prostitutes.

At the time of the Daytona Beach killings, Hayes was a student at the city’s Bethune-Cookman University. Hayes was one of several men questioned in 2006 as a possible suspect based on a gun purchase similar to one used by the killer, but he told police he had given the gun to his mother and he wasn’t arrested. His mother later told detectives he never gave her a gun.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time of Bey’s death, Hayes was working as a chef in Palm Beach County.

Investigators said in 2019 they ran DNA found on the victims through a genetic database used by people trying to find long-lost relatives and determined the killer was related to a woman with three half-brothers, one of them Hayes.