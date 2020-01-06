Kakkuzhiyil was arrested early last year following a monthlong investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol after a woman told police he sexually assaulted her in November 2018 in his Ord home. The woman told investigators she blacked out after having a couple of drinks with the priest.

Kakkuzhiyil was the parish priest in Ord and Burwell at the time of the accusation. He was placed on leave in December 2018.

