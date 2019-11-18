The shooting happened as Gunn was walking in a neighborhood and Smith asked him to submit to a frisk.

News outlets report Smith testified in a 2018 hearing that Gunn fled.

Smith said he used a stun gun and baton, and then pulled his gun because he thought Gunn was arming himself with a painter’s pole from a porch. Gunn was shot five times.

The trial was moved to Ozark after defense lawyers argued Smith couldn’t get a fair trial in Montgomery.

