The woman had returned home from work when Lambey forced his way into the apartment with a weapon, according to authorities. Investigators have said he sexually assaulted the woman and stole her car keys on the way out.
Authorities in Delaware were able to track the stolen car to Brooklyn, New York. Officers from the New York City Police Department set up surveillance on the vehicle and arrested Lambey when he showed up.
Lambey was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, home invasion, theft of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.
