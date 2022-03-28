Ziminski, of Caledonia, is accused of participating in protests and riots on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, when Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Illinois, shot and killed two people and wounded another. A jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts after he argued that he acted in self-defense.

Rittenhouse alleged that at one point Ziminski approached him with a gun and a later yelled “get him” and “kill him.”

The criminal complaint against Ziminski says he is seen on video pointing the gun toward the sky, at which time police observed a “muzzle flash” and heard a gunshot. Ziminski also tossed a match into a dumpster and asked the crowd for lighter fluid to help the fire spread, the complaint says.