FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A judge has delayed the trial for a Chinese woman charged with trespassing at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club and lying to Secret Service agents.

Judge Roy Altman rescheduled Yujing Zhang’s case to begin Sept. 3 to give her more time to prepare her defense during a federal court hearing Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The 33-year-old Shanghai business consultant, who fired her public defenders in June, told the judge she had been too sick to prepare her defense for a trial set to begin next week.

Zhang was arrested March 30 at Mar-a-Lago, telling a Secret Service agent she was there to swim and a clerk that she was there for a United Nations friendship event that prosecutors say she knew had been canceled.

Prosecutors say Zhang was carrying a computer, cellphones and other electronics and had additional gear and significant cash in her hotel room, but she was not charged with espionage.

