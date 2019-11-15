Jurors were expected to hear closing arguments and then start deliberating whether to convict Frazee of killing Berreth, a 29-year-old flight instructor last seen nearly a year ago on Thanksgiving while shopping with the couple’s daughter. Her body has never been found.

AD

Krystal Lee, a former Idaho nurse who had an on-and-off relationship with Frazee for over a decade, testified that Frazee asked her to clean up the scene of the killing and that she watched him burn a plastic tote that she believed contained Berreth’s body.

AD

Lee acknowledged taking Berreth’s cellphone with her to Idaho at Frazee’s request to try to deceive investigators about Berreth’s whereabouts. She reached a plea deal with prosecutors for tampering with evidence and faces up to three years in prison.

Frazee’s lawyers used the deal to question how honest Lee was about what happened since she initially told authorities she did not know who Berreth was.

Prosecutors have not given a motive for the killing. Berreth’s parents, who have custody of the couple’s daughter, argue in a wrongful-death lawsuit that they believe Frazee wanted full custody of the girl.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD