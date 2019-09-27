GEORGETOWN, Del. — Jury deliberations are under way in the rape trial of an ex-university of Delaware baseball player accused of multiple sexual assaults.

Jurors began deliberating the fate of 23-year-old Clay Conaway on Friday after 10 days of testimony and arguments.

A 21-year-old woman says Conaway raped her after she drove to his house in June 2018. The encounter happened three weeks after the two connected on the online meeting site Bumble, and he sent her a nude picture of himself.