TUCSON, Ariz. — The trial to examine allegations of unsafe and freezing conditions in some Border Patrol facilities in Arizona continued Thursday as a federal judge gave a brief synopsis of his last-minute inspection at Tucson station.

Judge David C. Bury said in court on Thursday that he didn’t want to opine on what he saw, but he did give a brief description of the holding cells and items that are handed out to migrants who are apprehended, such as sleeping mats. Bury visited the Tucson facility on Wednesday afternoon, but hadn’t planned on doing so until next week.