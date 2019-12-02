Authorities say the then-33-year-old Cambridge, Massachusetts, resident tweeted last July “I am broke but will scrounge and literally give $500 to anyone who kills an ICE agent.”

Ziobrowski also allegedly tweeted he wanted to “slit” the late U.S. Sen. John McCain’s throat.

His lawyers argue his comments are constitutionally protected political speech.

Federal prosecutors say Ziobrowski’s comments represent a “true threat” not protected by the First Amendment.

