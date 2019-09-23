TEXAS

Trial opens in shooting by white police officer

A white Dallas police officer who fatally shot a black neighbor in his own home was distracted by a phone call with a colleague with whom she had been romantically involved, a prosecutor said Monday at the start of the officer’s trial.

Amber Guyger, 31, has said the shooting last year happened after she entered the neighbor’s apartment by mistake. She is on trial for the death of Botham Jean, 26, whom she said she mistook for an intruder in her own home. The case is being heard by a jury that appeared to have a majority of women and people of color.

Jean, an accountant from the Caribbean nation of St. Lucia, “was doing no harm to anyone, which was his way,” Dallas County Assistant District Attorney Jason Hermus said in an opening statement. He noted that Jean was in his living room eating a bowl of vanilla ice cream when Guyger entered the apartment, which was one floor directly above her apartment.

Hermus said Guyger had worked overtime the day Jean was killed, but said she was mostly doing office work that was not strenuous. He said jurors will see sexually explicit messages that Guyger exchanged that evening with a co-worker that discussed meeting up after her shift ended. He said some messages had been deleted from the phone after the shooting.

Guyger’s attorney, Robert Rogers, argued that the identical look of the apartment complex from floor to floor often led to confusion among tenants.

The case has attracted intense national scrutiny for its strange circumstances and as one in a chain of shootings of unarmed black men by white police officers.

— Associated Press

PENNSYLVANIA

Man charged in three deaths caused by drug

A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of providing a white powdery substance tainted with fentanyl at an after-party in Pittsburgh, leading to the death of three men.

Peter Rene Sanchez Montalvo was arrested around 3 a.m. on federal charges of distributing a controlled substance resulting in death and serious bodily injury, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Montalvo, 25, who also goes by the first name Carlos, appeared before a federal magistrate judge in Pittsburgh on Monday afternoon for a brief hearing. Federal marshals returned him to jail pending a detention hearing on Sept. 26.

Emergency authorities arrived at the apartment building around 4 a.m. Sunday to find several people dead or in need of medical help. Three men — Rubiel Clemente-Martinez, 32, of Columbus, Ohio; Josue Soberal Serrano, 38, of Carthage, Mo., and Joel Pecina, 32, of Coraopolis, Pa., — were pronounced dead at the scene. One man remained hospitalized Monday in critical condition, while others were in stable condition.

All of the victims who overdosed had been at the same bar on Saturday night, where a band was performing, and were invited to the apartment by Montalvo, according to Pittsburgh police.

A witness told investigators that Montalvo went around the room offering the drugs on a knife for partygoers to sniff, according to the complaint. The witness refused, a fight ensued, and the witness fled, the complaint says.

The medical examiner’s office has initially determined that the powder contained the powerful opioid fentanyl, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

— Associated Press