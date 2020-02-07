Delke has pleaded not guilty to charges he shot and killed Daniel Hambrick from behind as Hambrick ran from officers during a foot chase in July 2018. Delke’s attorney has said the officer acted in line with his training and Tennessee law in response to “an armed suspect who ignored repeated orders to drop his gun.” District Attorney General Glenn Funk has argued Delke had other alternatives, adding the officer could have stopped, sought cover and called for help.