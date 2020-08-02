Vrba had been missing for weeks when her burned remains were found in September 2017 in the town of Cabool, a rural area about 70 miles (115 kilometers) east of Springfield.
Authorities say the crime wasn’t motivated by Steinfeld’s gender identity.
In June, Vrba opted for a bench trial instead of a jury, the Springfield-News Leader reports.
Vrba originally faced the death penalty, but Texas County prosecutor Parke Stevens said that’s now off the table, based in part on the wishes of Steinfeld’s family.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Springfield News-Leader.