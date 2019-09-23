Superintendent Lauren Blacik says the monument’s leadership has come to understand that carrying a pipe is a deeply personal, cultural and spiritual responsibility.

Native American craftspeople will continue to demonstrate pipestone carving and share their cultural history with visitors to the national monument. And the Pipestone Indian Shrine Association, which operates the park’s store, says it will open a location downtown where pipes carved from pipestone may be sold.

Spotted Eagle says the decision answers decades of prayer.

