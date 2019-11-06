White tells the South Florida SunSentinel he knows Cassidy still has millions of fans because he hears from them all the time.

The plaque will be unveiled Nov. 21, the anniversary of Cassidy’s death from liver and kidney failure. It will be placed on the exterior wall and open to public viewing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day.

Cassidy rose to fame as the star of “The Partridge Family” in the 1970s.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD