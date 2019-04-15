In this Feb. 18, 2019 still photo from video provided by the Stewards of Upper Mississippi River Refuge. in Thompson, Ill., shows two males Valor I and Valor II and one female bald eagle, Starr, center, sharing a nest of eggs along the Upper Mississippi River near Fulton, Illinois. The National Audubon Society says it’s rare to have three eagles sharing a nest. Males tend to be territorial, according to the experts. The society added what’s even more remarkable in this case is that the two males stayed together and courted a new female after their first mate died. (Stewards of Upper Mississippi River Refuge via AP) (Associated Press)

THOMSON, Ill. — A nontraditional family of bald eagles is caring for three eaglets that hatched this spring in a nest along the Mississippi River near Fulton, Illinois.

A webcam is allowing fans around the world to watch the interactions of the trio — two males and a female.

Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge , which set up the webcam in 2011, named the males Valor I and Valor II. The female was named Starr.

The two males stayed together and courted a new female after their first mate died.

The original trio formed in 2013 after the female that was then in the nest chose a new mate. Although Valor I was replaced by Valor II, he hung around the nest throughout the breeding season. In 2017, the female was killed by another eagle.

Starr arrived later that year. Three eggs laid by Starr hatched this spring.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.