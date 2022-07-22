Trooper accused of hitting loose horse with patrol vehicle

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state trooper has been charged with animal cruelty after hitting a loose horse with a patrol vehicle multiple times and pinning it to the pavement, where it was then euthanized, authorities said Friday.

Cpl. Michael Perillo was suspended without pay after the charges were filed by the state police internal affairs division, officials announced. His bail was set at $50,000 and it is not known whether he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.