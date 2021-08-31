Ramirez faces up to nine years in prison if convicted on all charges. His attorney, Eugene Maurer, said his client denies the charges. Ramirez is expected to turn himself in on Wednesday for arraignment.
Authorities allege that, during the month of April, Ramirez issued more than two dozen written warnings to motorists without their knowledge. In many cases, officials say there was no traffic stop. In several others, according to investigators, Ramirez was driving his patrol vehicle, sometimes at speeds exceeding 70 mph (113 kph), when the warnings were issued.
In one case, a warning was issued to a female driver, even though video evidence showed that Ramirez had made contact with a male driver. Ramirez also issued warnings to a person who was in Virginia at the time of the alleged stop, and to a person who was at home attending virtual parent-teacher conferences at the time the warning was issued, authorities said.
One of the alleged victims works for Delaware State Police communications, and another is a Sussex County police officer, according to the indictment.
“These victims deserve an apology for getting wrapped up in this ridiculous scheme,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a prepared statement. “This kind of ham-fisted misconduct undermines the work that good police officers do every day to earn and honor the public’s trust.”
Officials noted that, while warnings don’t carry financial penalties, drivers who have received warnings are less likely to be given consideration in future traffic stops, and more likely to be stopped in the first place.
Jennings said the full scope of Ramirez’s alleged misconduct has yet to be determined.
Officials said the scheme came to light after a supervisor at Troop 9 in Odessa was reviewing police reports on April 30 and came across an accident report that was linked to “E-Warning” in an electronic database. The report, however, did not indicate that a warning had been issued, and a check with the motorist involved found that the person never received the warning, authorities said.
The supervisor then began reviewing tickets and warnings issued by Ramirez during the month of April and compared them to police dashcam footage.
A subsequent search of Ramirez’s patrol vehicle uncovered a sheet he kept with a list of Troop 9 officers and their traffic citation statistics. Investigators also found Ramirez’s annual evaluations for 2019 and 2020, both of which included a sergeant’s commendation for “excellent traffic productivity,” according to the indictment.
In February, Ramirez was recognized as the “2020 Troop 9 Traffic Ace,” with a captain noting that he had issued 458 traffic citations and 640 warnings last year.
“The accolades that this trooper misappropriated are not worth the felony charges he’s now facing,” Jennings said, adding that traffic stops should be about road safety, “not padding performance reviews.”
Ramirez, who has been with the DSP for six years, has been suspended.