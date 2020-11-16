Troopers said they saw a broken ceiling tile on the floor near Jeffries before they took him into custody.
Authorities also found a large hole on the ceiling of another area of the gas station. The release said Jeffries had climbed through the roof and fell onto the floor below.
Troopers said Jeffries had cigarettes, lottery tickets and lighters on him upon his arrest.
He was charged with felony burglary as well as two other charges, and booked into jail on a $7,000 bond. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney to comment on his behalf.
