ROCKVILLE, Md. — Maryland troopers say a man jumped 50 feet (15 meters) from a bridge to avoid crashing cars.

News outlets cite a Maryland State Police release saying 43-year-old Toray Lamond Guider’s car struck a guardrail and overturned Sunday on the Capital Beltway bridge over the Potomac River. Guider was able to get out and stand near the guardrail. An off-duty fire and rescue worker, 45-year-old William Schnaekel of Dallastown, Pennsylvania, pulled over in front to help.

Police say a car driven by 46-year-old Fatemeh Beshkari then crashed into the overturned car and the rear of Shnaekel’s vehicle.

Officers believe Guider jumped to avoid getting hit, and landed on a grassy area near the river. He remains hospitalized. His condition is unclear.

Schnaekel and Beshkari also received medical treatment.

