WILMINGTON, Del. — State troopers in Delaware continuing to investigate a report of shots fired at a shopping mall say they found no evidence that any firearms were present.

In a Saturday statement, the Delaware State Police say they received a report of shots being fired late Friday at Christiana Mall. The building was evacuated and secured. Traffic was diverted away from the area.

Troopers say their subsequent investigation found that there was a “large fight” at the mall where a glass container broke and a metal sign fell. Patrons and employees began running. But investigators have found no evidence of any firearms.

State police says “it appears that the fight within the mall is the cause of the mass exit of patrons and employees.”

The mall situated between Newark and Wilmington remains open.

