The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm was expected to slowly strengthen until it makes landfall, expected Sunday night along the U.S. Gulf Coast. Tropical storm-force winds could arrive as early as Saturday evening.
Cristobal’s maximum sustained winds had strengthened to 50 mph by early Saturday and it was moving north at 12 mph. As of Saturday afternoon, the storm was centered about 280 miles south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River.
The Hurricane Center said the storm could cause heavy rains from East Texas to Florida this weekend and into early next week. A tropical storm watch was posted for the northern Gulf of Mexico coast from Intracoastal City, La., to the Alabama-Florida border.
In Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency to prepare for the storm’s possible arrival.
The hurricane center’s forecast path puts Alabama on Cristobal’s east side, far from where the center comes ashore. Still, the southwest part of the state is expected to get gusty winds, heavy rain, storm surge and possibly tornadoes as the storm moves closer to the coast. Those effects were expected as early as Saturday night.
— Associated Press
Judge allows tribe to keep reservation designation: A judge stopped the federal government from rescinding its reservation designation for a Native American tribe's land in Massachusetts, ordering the Interior Department to review the matter and issue new findings. U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman in Washington granted a summary judgment on behalf of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe on Friday, concluding the agency's actions were "arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, and contrary to law." Cedric Cromwell, the tribe's chairman, said the judge "righted what would have been a terrible and historic injustice."
— Associated Press