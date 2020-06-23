By Associated Press June 23, 2020 at 12:29 PM EDTMIAMI — Tropical Storm Dolly formed Tuesday over the northern Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.The storm’s maximum sustained winds were near 45 mph (75 kph).Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightDolly was centered about 660 miles (1,065 kilometers) southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, and it was moving east-northeast at 13 mph (20 kph).Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy