No significant change in strength is expected through Friday, and Elsa is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday night, the center said.
Authorities in Jacksonville, Fla., said one person was killed Wednesday when a falling tree struck two cars. A spokesperson for the Naval Air Force Atlantic Office said Thursday that a sailor assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron 16 in Jacksonville was killed.
Nine people were injured Wednesday evening in coastal Camden County, Ga., when a tornado struck a campground for active-duty service members and military retirees at Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base. Eight of those hurt were taken to hospitals, base spokesperson Chris Tucker said. Some were released and others kept for observation, he said.
The EF-2 tornado flipped over multiple RVs, throwing one of the overturned vehicles about 200 feet into a lake, the National Weather Service said in a preliminary report early Thursday after its employees surveyed the damage.
Tucker said about a dozen recreational vehicles at the campground were damaged. Some buildings also were damaged on the base, which is the East Coast hub for the Navy’s fleet of nuclear-armed submarines. Tucker said there was no damage to submarines or any other “military assets.”
Bear kills woman in Montana: A grizzly bear pulled a woman from her tent in a Montana town in the middle of the night and killed her before fellow campers could use bear spray to force the animal out of the area, officials said. Leah Davis Lokan, 65, of Chico, Calif., was on a long-distance bicycling trip and had stopped in the western Montana town of Ovando when she was killed early Tuesday, officials of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said.
