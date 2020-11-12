Some parts of the Carolinas saw three to seven inches of rainfall by Thursday afternoon due to a combination of moisture carried by the cold front that pushed Eta across Florida and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico brought in by the tropical system.

That has led to flash flooding, multiple water rescues and road closures, and at least one collapsed bridge, said Sandy LaCorte, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Greenville, S.C.

Earlier, Eta slogged ashore near Cedar Key, Fla., before moving northeast across the state, according to the Weather Service in Miami. The storm emerged into Atlantic waters early Thursday afternoon and was forecast to pass just offshore of South Carolina and North Carolina as it races up the Southeast seaboard through Friday morning.

At 4 p.m., the storm was centered about 90 miles south-southwest of Charleston, S.C. It had sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving to the northeast at 18 mph.

— Associated Press

NORTH CAROLINA

3 dead, 2 missing in flooding at campsite

Three people are dead and two more, including a child, are missing after floodwaters from a nearby river overtook recreational vehicles at a campsite Thursday, an official said.

In addition to the three deaths at the Hiddenite Family Campground in Alexander County, a motorist was killed in the county while traveling on a road that was washed out by rising water, said Doug Gillespie, county director of public services.

According to Gillespie, the floodwaters either covered or swept away the recreational vehicles at the campground, which is next to the South Yadkin River.

Swift water rescue personnel and local fire departments saved 31 people from their vehicles, some of them hanging onto their campers, according to Gillespie. He said three people were taken to the hospital for treatment and two have been released.

Of the two people still missing, one of them was a child approximately 1 year old, Gillespie said.

The campground is about 50 miles north of Charlotte, where a portion of Interstate 85 was closed because of flooding.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

2-month-old girl tests positive for heroin

A 2-month-old girl tested positive for heroin and was placed on life support after being found unresponsive with injection marks at a West Texas home over the weekend, according to police.

The girl’s mother, Destiney Harbour, 21, was arrested, along with her mother, Christin Bradley, 37, and Bradley’s boyfriend, Dustin Smock, 34, San Angelo police said Tuesday. All three were charged with causing serious bodily injury to a child.

Officers responded to a home Saturday after receiving a report of an unconscious infant. The girl was taken to a hospital, where injection marks were found on her extremities and head, and her urine tested positive for heroin, police said. She was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. A police spokeswoman declined to provide information about the girl’s condition Thursday.