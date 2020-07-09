A tropical storm warning was issued Thursday afternoon from Cape May, New Jersey, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The warning area includes Long Island and the Long Island Sound in New York, forecasters said.
According to forecasters, Fay will experience slight strengthening into Friday before it weakens as the center moves inland.
Edouard is the earliest sixth-named storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Franklin on July 22, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.
Two named storms formed before the official start of the hurricane season June 1. None of this season’s previous five named storms strengthened into hurricanes.
