By Associated PressJuly 9, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDTMIAMI — Tropical Storm Fay formed off the coast of North Carolina on Thursday, forecasters said.The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami announced the storm's formation Thursday afternoon. Forecasters said they would release more details shortly.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightIt is already the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. Two named storms formed before the official start of the hurricane season June 1.