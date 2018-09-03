Pedestrians walk through the rain from Tropical Storm Gordon on Monday in Miami Beach. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FLORIDA

Tropical storm stymies Labor Day crowds

Tropical Storm Gordon lashed South Florida with heavy rains and high winds on Monday, forcing holiday beachgoers to drier ground. Weather forecasters said the storm could strengthen to near-hurricane force by the time it hits the central U.S. Gulf Coast.

Gordon formed into a tropical storm near the Florida Keys early Monday as it moved west-northwest at 16 mph. The storm was expected to reach coastal Mississippi and Louisiana by late Tuesday and move inland over the lower Mississippi Valley on Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said at 2 p.m. Monday that the storm was centered 15 miles west-southwest of Marco Island on Monday. Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 50 mph.

Miami Beach police said via Twitter that the Labor Day holiday was “NOT a beach day,” with rough surf and potential rip currents. Red flags flew over Pensacola-area beaches in Florida’s Panhandle, where swimming and wading in the Gulf of Mexico was prohibited. More than 4,000 Florida Power & Light customers lost power Monday due to weather.

The storm left many businesses on Florida’s Gulf Coast feeling shortchanged by the holiday weekend. The area has already been heavily impacted by this summer’s so-called “red tide”— massive algal blooms that have caused waves of dead marine life to wash up along the coast.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

Police arrest highway protest organizer

Police arrested the organizer of an anti-violence protest that sought to shut down part of an expressway near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Labor Day.

Live TV reports Monday showed the Rev. Gregory Livingston speaking calmly to an Illinois state trooper as other protesters and dozens of other troopers stood nearby.

When the trooper explained to Livingston that he would be arrested if he didn’t leave an area close to the expressway, Livingston responded politely: “Arrest me.” The trooper tapped him on the shoulder before leading him away. Authorities have not said if he will be charged.

Earlier in the day, as several dozen protesters gathered, Livingston told reporters he wanted to highlight the inequities in the nation’s third-largest city. Poverty and a lack of investment in minority neighborhoods underpinned much of the deadly violence, he said.

Troopers successfully blocked access to Interstate 90, also known as the Kennedy Expressway, and no protesters appeared to reach it. The demonstrators had planned to march westbound on the interstate for about a mile.

Livingston also organized a protest last month that briefly shut down Lake Shore Drive on Chicago’s North Side.

— Associated Press

VERMONT

Moose drowns after crowding by onlookers

A moose drowned in Lake Champlain after people crowded around the animal to take its picture, Vermont wildlife officials said.

Fish and Wildlife Warden Robert Currier said the moose swam across the lake from New York to South Hero, Vt., on Saturday. He said it made it onto land but was forced back into the water, probably feeling threatened by onlookers. The moose succumbed to exhaustion and drowned.

Cormier said he wasn’t there when the moose reentered the water but that he believes onlookers played a role, based on what he heard from them and from local authorities. He arrived shortly before the animal drowned.

“It was struggling pretty good at that point. We were waiting for a boat to respond to try to assist it, but before the boat arrived, it had drowned,” he said Monday. Cormier said when the boat arrived, he got in the water and attached a rope to the moose to remove it.