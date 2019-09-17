MIAMI — Tropical Storm Imelda, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, has made landfall near Freeport, Texas.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
MIAMI — Tropical Storm Imelda, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, has made landfall near Freeport, Texas.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sign up for email updates from the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.
You have signed up for the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.