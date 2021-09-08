By Associated PressToday at 5:08 p.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 5:08 p.m. EDTShareComment0MIAMI — Tropical Storm Mindy formed Wednesday in the northeast Gulf of Mexico, prompting forecasters to issue a tropical storm warning for part of the Florida Panhandle.The tropical storm warning is in effect from Mexico Beach, Florida, to the Steinhatchee River to the east.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.ChevronRightThe storm on Wednesday evening was about 90 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, and moving northeast at 21 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, forecasters said.Comment0 CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.