4 injured in explosion in Atlanta: An explosion rocked an apartment building in suburban Atlanta on Sunday, causing the three-story structure to partially collapse and leaving four people with minor injuries, authorities said. The cause of the explosion was unknown, but a local utility received a call from a resident about a strong gas odor shortly before the midday blast, said DeKalb County Fire and Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Melvin Carter. He said most of the building had been searched and officials were shoring up the rest so rescuers could continue searching for anyone who might be trapped.