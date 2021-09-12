The storm was expected to bring the heaviest rainfall west of where Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana two weeks ago. Although forecasters did not expect the state to suffer strong winds again, meteorologist Bob Henson at Yale Climate Connections predicted rainfall could still plague places where Ida toppled homes, paralyzed electrical and water infrastructure and left at least 26 people dead.
Across Louisiana, 140,198 customers remained without power Sunday morning, according to the Louisiana Public Service Commission.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) on Twitter urged people in the southern portion of the state to keep a close eye on the storm and be prepared for heavy rains and flash flooding.
The storm, projected to move slowly up the coast, could dump torrential amounts of rain over several days, said meteorologist Donald Jones of the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, La.
Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach tweeted that Nicholas is the 14th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Only four other years since 1966 have had 14 or more named storms by Sept. 12: 2005, 2011, 2012 and 2020.
— Associated Press
California
Highway reopened after wildfire closure
California highway authorities reopened nearly all lanes of a Southern California freeway Sunday as firefighters made progress on a wildfire that jumped across the road and spread over dry hillsides.
The fire broke out Saturday afternoon near Castaic in northern Los Angeles County. Pushed by 10 to 15 mph winds, the blaze chewed through tinder-dry brush and jumped across the busy freeway.
The California Highway Patrol closed a stretch of the interstate for several hours as air tankers dropped orange retardant.
Two firefighters were taken to a hospital with burn injuries, said Andrew Mitchell, a spokesman for the Angeles National Forest. The fire remained uncontained because of mountainous terrain, but firefighters made progress overnight, Mitchell said.
— Associated Press
4 injured in explosion in Atlanta: An explosion rocked an apartment building in suburban Atlanta on Sunday, causing the three-story structure to partially collapse and leaving four people with minor injuries, authorities said. The cause of the explosion was unknown, but a local utility received a call from a resident about a strong gas odor shortly before the midday blast, said DeKalb County Fire and Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Melvin Carter. He said most of the building had been searched and officials were shoring up the rest so rescuers could continue searching for anyone who might be trapped.
Transgender bishop installed: The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America installed its first openly transgender bishop in a service in San Francisco's Grace Cathedral on Saturday. The Rev. Megan Rohrer will lead one of the church's 65 synods, overseeing nearly 200 congregations in Northern California and northern Nevada. Rohrer was elected in May to serve a six-year term as bishop of the Sierra Pacific Synod.
— From news services