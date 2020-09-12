A tropical storm watch is in effect from the Ochlockonee River to the Okaloosa/Walton county line.

Meteorologists warn of an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds from southeastern Louisiana to the Alabama coast.

AD

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Paulette had maximum sustained winds at 70 mph and was 510 miles southeast of Bermuda, where a hurricane watch and tropical storm warning were in effect.

AD

— Associated Press

VERMONT

NAACP leader to move after harassment

The leader of a Vermont branch of the NAACP is selling her home over what she describes as months of racially motivated harassment targeting her and her children.

Tabitha Moore, director of the Rutland Area chapter of NAACP, told the Rutland Herald in a story published Friday that she’s already found a buyer for her Wallingford home, but doesn’t know yet where the family will move.

A wooden pallet she had decorated for a town celebration, and which bore Black Lives Matter imagery, had white paint thrown on it near the end of August. Her high school-age daughter has also been harassed on social media after convincing the school board to allow the BLM flag to be flown at her school.

AD

Moore said the town is full of good people who support her, which is why she has stayed as long as she has, but she said the harassment has become too much.

AD

— Associated Press

Atlanta parking garage collapses twice: A concrete slab at a parking deck under construction in Atlanta collapsed Saturday — the second collapse at the site in as many days — sending a worker trying to shore up the structure plunging several stories below, authorities said. The man suffered leg injuries after falling eight to 10 floors, Atlanta fire spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford said. Authorities have stopped all work at the site and blocked off streets. The two collapses have compromised the structure, Stafford said.