ST. LOUIS — From huge rewards to calls for allowing Missouri cities to enact their own gun laws, leaders in St. Louis and Kansas City are grappling with a troubling rise in shooting deaths, especially those involving children.

This past weekend was especially violent. In Kansas City, four men were killed in two separate shootings on Sunday.

St. Louis is offering $25,000 rewards for information in four recent fatal shootings of children. At least a dozen children have been shot to death in St. Louis since April, including 8- and 10-year-old girls killed over the weekend.

The Missouri Black Caucus, made up of 19 black state lawmakers, is asking Republican Gov. Mike Parson to add to a September special session consideration of a law allowing cities to adopt their own gun control measures.

