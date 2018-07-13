ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — A man has been charged after a mother and daughter were killed when an 800-pound (360-kilogram) boulder fell from the truck that police say he was driving and smashed into their car in suburban St. Paul.

Police say 33-year-old Joseph Czeck is charged with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in the crash in Rosemount, Minnesota, on Monday.

Sixty-seven-year-old Karen Christiansen and her 32-year-old daughter, Jena Christiansen, died at the scene.

The Star Tribune reports Czeck, of Hastings, was arrested after police found his landscaping truck Wednesday night. Rosemount Police Chief Mitchell Scott says it isn’t clear whether Czeck was aware that the boulder had fallen from the truck.

It’s not clear whether he has hired an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

This undated photo provided by the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office in Hastings, Minn., shows Joseph Czeck, who has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation after a mother and daughter were killed when an 800-pound boulder fell from the truck that police say he was driving and smashed into their car Monday, July 9, 2018, in Rosemount, Minn. Hastings was arrested after police found his landscaping truck Wednesday night. (Dakota County Sheriff’s Office via AP) (Associated Press)

