Denman told police the tanker was loaded with 4,000 gallons of jet fuel when it crashed on a ramp from Interstate 70 to I-465 on Feb. 20.

Passersby extinguished the flames engulfing Denman, who was driving for Zionsville-based Jet Star.

In a message on Facebook, Jet Star offered condolences to Denman’s family and friends.

“Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers,” the company said. “It is a sad day for the Jet Star family and all that knew ‘Duke.’”

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

2 arrested in shooting at party in Chicago

Police arrested two men suspected of wounding six people during a shooting outside a party early Saturday on Chicago’s South Side, authorities said.

Chicago police reported that investigators said they believed there was a fight during the party at a home around 4:30 a.m., and someone inside a car fired multiple shots as people left the house. According to police, all six people wounded are in good or fair condition.

Police believe the shooters fled and were later involved in a crash on Chicago’s Dan Ryan Expressway. The two suspects were taken to hospitals for treatment and were in custody Saturday, police said.

Their names have not been released. Police said they are both in their late 20s.

— Associated Press

MASSACHUSETTS

Bail for student accused of smuggling

A medical student from China who U.S. authorities say tried to smuggle cancer research material out of the country has been freed on $100,000 bond over the objections of federal prosecutors.

Zaosong Zheng, 30, walked out of U.S. District Court in Worcester on Friday but will remain under GPS-monitored house arrest, The Telegram & Gazette reported. His passport has also been confiscated.

Zheng was arrested in December at Logan International Airport in Boston with 21 vials of cancer cells in a suitcase he was taking to China, authorities said. Zheng stole the materials from his lab at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, authorities allege. The hospital has fired him.

He’s charged with smuggling goods from the United States and making false statements.

— Associated Press

TENNESSEE

Remains believed to be that of missing girl

Authorities are awaiting autopsy results after remains of a missing 15-month-old girl were believed to be found in Tennessee.

At a news conference Friday night, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said they believed they found the remains of Evelyn Mae Boswell earlier that evening.

The discovery appears to end a 17-day search across three states for the missing toddler. But authorities have said she hadn’t been seen since at least December.

The remains are being sent for autopsy and positive identification, Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said. Authorities acting on a tip found the remains on a property in Blountville that is owned by a relative of Evelyn’s mother, the sheriff said.

Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, 18, was arrested Feb. 25 on a charge of filing a false report. Authorities said her inaccurate and conflicting statements had impeded the investigation.

She initially told state investigators that Evelyn was with the child’s father, Ethan Perry, according to court documents from her arraignment. But Perry is stationed with the U.S. Army at Fort Polk, La., and did not have Evelyn, WJHL-TV reported.

— Associated Press

SpaceX successfully lands after launch: SpaceX successfully launched another load of station supplies for NASA late Friday night and nailed its 50th rocket landing. The Falcon rocket blasted off with 4,300 pounds of equipment and experiments for the International Space Station. Just minutes later, the spent first-stage booster made a midnight landing back at Cape Canaveral.

CDC says flu cases down: In its weekly report, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said key indicators of flu activity fell for the third week in a row. Activity remains high, though, in much of the nation. The number of states and other jurisdictions reporting high flu activity declined from 45 the previous week to 42 last week. The CDC said that indicators of virus severity such as deaths and hospitalizations remained moderate to low, although hospitalization rates have been high this year for children and young adults.