By Associated PressAugust 8, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDTWILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware State Police say a truck overturned and caught fire on Interstate 95.The crash is causing traffic delays on the interstate on Saturday.Lanes were closed between Naamans Road and Harvey Road. Police say motorists will experience delays in the area and are advised to seek alternative routes.