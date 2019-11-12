The law set to take effect in January makes it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors instead of employees, who are entitled to minimum wage and benefits such as workers compensation.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez says she expected legal challenges from groups she says want to “delay justice for workers.”

Her office says it’s apparently the first such lawsuit.

