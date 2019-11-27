AD

In a 29-page motion, the Justice Department asked the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to stay the decision pending appeal, noting that a similar request was granted after a 2008 decision in which a federal judge similarly found that former George W. Bush White House counsel Harriet Miers could not ignore a House subpoena. That case was settled before an appeal was decided.

The House Judiciary Committee went to court in August to enforce its subpoena of McGahn, whom lawmakers consider the “most important” witness in whether President Trump obstructed justice in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

— Spencer S. Hsu

Judge postpones Flynn sentencing indefinitely

A federal judge postponed sentencing indefinitely for Michael T. Flynn on Wednesday after prosecutors and the defense jointly asked for a delay until after the Justice Department’s internal watchdog issues a report Dec. 9 on the handling of the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Sentencing for President Trump’s former national security adviser had been set for Dec. 18, and federal prosecutors were scheduled to notify the court Monday whether they would reverse their recommendation of probation and instead ask for prison time for the retired three-star Army general.

However, both sides said Tuesday evening that they expect that the forthcoming report by Inspector General Michael Horowitz “will examine several topics related” to a request by Flynn’s defense team to find prosecutors in contempt for alleged misconduct.

Flynn, 60, pleaded guilty on Dec. 1, 2017, to lying to the FBI about contacts with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, becoming one of the first Trump associates to cooperate and the highest-ranking official charged in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

— Spencer S. Hsu

ALABAMA

Court rules city can't cover up monument

The Alabama Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the majority-black city of Birmingham cannot remove or obscure a towering Confederate monument in a city park because of a state law protecting such memorials.

The all-Republican court reversed a circuit judge’s ruling that struck down Alabama’s 2017 law protecting Confederate monuments as an unconstitutional violation of the free speech rights of local communities. Justices directed the judge to instead enter an order declaring that Birmingham violated the 2017 Alabama Memorial Preservation Act, and to fine the city $25,000.

Alabama sued Birmingham in 2017 after municipal officials erected a wooden box obscuring the inscriptions on a 52-foot-tall obelisk honoring Confederate veterans.

The 2017 Alabama Memorial Preservation Act prohibits relocating, removing, altering or renaming public buildings, streets and memorials that have been standing for more than 40 years. The legislation doesn’t specifically mention Confederate monuments.

— Associated Press

