The statement does not give a reason for the 50-year-old lead prosecutor’s departure nor say who will be leading the office in the interim. Brown and a spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
U.S. attorneys are appointed by the president and are subject to Senate confirmation. They can resign or be fired during a change of administration, but some serve under multiple presidents.
Before his appointment, Brown had served for years as district attorney in Grayson County, Texas.
The statement says he will be “pursuing opportunities in the private and public sectors.”
