FILE - In this May 26, 2016, file photo, U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., speaks in Bismarck, N.D. President Donald Trump’s stepped-up campaign tour the week of June 25, 2018, is taking him to North Dakota to help Cramer, a Republican candidate who reluctantly entered the high-stakes Senate race and then questioned the support he has received from the White House. Cramer made it clear he was less than happy with Trump’s friendly treatment of his opponent, Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp. (Charles Rex Arbogast, File/Associated Press)

FARGO, N.D. — President Donald Trump has arrived in North Dakota to campaign for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Cramer.

Trump tweeted before Wednesday’s flight to Fargo that he was en route to “fully stand with and endorse” Cramer. Cramer serves in the U.S. House and Trump says he’s an “extraordinary Congressman.” Trump adds that Cramer is “tough on crime, strong on borders, loves our Military, and our Vets!”

Cramer is challenging Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, one of the most vulnerable Democrats seeking re-election. Trump won North Dakota by a large margin in 2016.

Heitkamp joined Democrats in voting against tax cuts Trump enacted last year. She also voted against some of his Cabinet nominees.

Cramer was an early Trump supporter and remains one of the president’s staunchest allies in Congress.

