The filing also argued that Twitter had suspended Trump’s account after being “coerced” by his political rivals in Congress.
Twitter banned Trump on Jan. 8, stating that two of his tweets had violated the company’s policies and citing “the risk of further incitement of violence.” The unprecedented move came after the riot on Jan. 6 in which hundreds of Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attack that resulted in five deaths and left about 140 police officers injured.
Trump’s office did not respond to a request for comment early Saturday. Twitter declined to comment.
— Adela Suliman
Police: 3 people killed in co-worker's attack
Authorities said Sunday that a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared.
Polk County sheriff’s officials said electrician Shaun Runyon got into the argument with his supervisor Friday, punching the man and fleeing the job site. He returned to the Davenport home he where he was temporarily living with his co-workers Saturday and beat one man to death while he slept, killed another on the front porch and chased another victim into the street, beating him badly with a bat, Sheriff Grady Judd said.
A fourth victim suffered critical injuries and later died at the hospital. Another man, his wife and their 7-year-old daughter escaped unharmed. Authorities did not release the identifies of the victims.
Runyon and seven co-workers and their families were living at the home rented by J&B Electric. Phone calls and emails to the company were not returned Sunday.
It’s unclear what prompted the fight between 39-year-old Runyon and his supervisor Friday, but Judd said he confessed.
He was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery. It was not immediately clear if he had retained a lawyer.
— Associated Press
One killed in S.C. shooting: One man was killed early Sunday in a shooting in the parking lot of a Waffle House near a South Carolina interstate that also injured four people inside the restaurant, Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said. The employee and three customers inside the restaurant on Interstate 20 in Bishopville are expected to survive the shooting, the sheriff said. No arrests have been made, Simon said. The name of the man killed has not been released.
Former Houston student charged in shooting: A former student at a Houston public charter school has been charged after confessing to shooting and wounding the campus principal, authorities said. Dexter Harold Kelsey, 25, confessed to the shooting Friday at Yes Prep Southwest Secondary and was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and deadly conduct in the shooting, Houston police said. Kelsey's bond was set at $5.25 million. Harris County Hearing Officer Cheryl Diggs said Kelsey said he'd planned to target a female staffer at the school. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.
— From news services