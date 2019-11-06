Earlier this year, the city of Columbus reached a $450,000 settlement with Daniels over the porn actress’ arrest at a strip club in 2018.

Her federal lawsuit alleged officers conspired to retaliate against her over her claims she had sex with Trump before he became president.

Trump’s lawyers said in a Wednesday filing that Clifford owes him $293,052.

Messages were left for Trump’s and Daniels’ attorneys.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD