While the number of migrants taken into custody as part of a family group continued to decline, authorities encountered more single Mexican adults and unaccompanied minors along the border, the latest figures show.
Overall, arrests have dropped 75 percent since last May, when authorities took more than 144,000 border crossers into custody during a record surge of Central American families and children. The administration responded by imposing sweeping restrictions on the U.S. asylum system, requiring migrants to wait in Mexico while their humanitarian claims are processed or sending them to Guatemala to seek protection there.
President Trump has campaigned for re-election on his border security record, the February border numbers suggest his administration’s deterrent tactics may not be able to continue driving down the number of unauthorized crossings. Mexico’s economy is not growing, and the country’s homicide rate remains near peak levels.
Trump said this week that his administration is prepared to close the U.S. southern border in response to the coronavirus outbreak, but there are no indications CBP is taking steps to do so. Mexico has confirmed only a handful of infections to date, far fewer than the United States.
The Trump administration maintains it is still confronting a crisis at the border that requires extraordinary measures. While the number of migrants taken into custody last month was fewer than half the February 2019 total, it was significantly higher than the 23,557 arrests recorded in February 2017, the president’s first full month in office.